General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.