Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746,951 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Genworth Financial worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $44,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

