Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.94 Million Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLUE stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

