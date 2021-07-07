Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

