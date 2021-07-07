Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $27,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

