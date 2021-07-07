Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in SJW Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

