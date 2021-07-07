George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.97

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$119.97 and last traded at C$120.00, with a volume of 43702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.3100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.