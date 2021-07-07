Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391,201 shares during the quarter. Gerdau makes up approximately 22.3% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $106,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Gerdau by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Gerdau by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Gerdau by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 81,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471,221. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

