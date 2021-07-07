GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $15.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,537,456 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

