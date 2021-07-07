GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 66,962 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,962 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marten Transport worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 63.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 697.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,579 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

