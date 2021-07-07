GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $307.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.41 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.