GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

SCHA stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

