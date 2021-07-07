GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $244.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $173.03 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

