GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $311.89 and a one year high of $435.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

