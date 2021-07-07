Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.2% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $64,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,063. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 297.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

