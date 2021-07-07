GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

