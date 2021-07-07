Glitch 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $687,145.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. Glitch has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $687,145.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Glitch has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00165260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.53 or 1.00002226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00976010 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,227,260 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

