Global Synergy Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 7th

Global Synergy Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Global Synergy Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Global Synergy Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GSAQU stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,045,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.