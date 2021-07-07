Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Shares Down 5.9%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 92,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 412,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

About Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in various clean-tech and environmentally friendly technologies, and intellectual properties in the areas of hazardous waste destruction, energetic materials, chemical recycling processes, and coal gasification.

