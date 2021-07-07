Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

GNOM stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

