GoChain Achieves Market Cap of $19.95 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $19.95 million and $354,145.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 77.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,138,799,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,924,202 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

