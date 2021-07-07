goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.00

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$164.00 and last traded at C$163.63, with a volume of 9912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$160.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,050,855.15. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,260,914.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

