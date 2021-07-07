Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 204,099 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $101,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $482,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 203,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Waste Connections stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,356. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

