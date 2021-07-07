Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Portland General Electric worth $85,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

