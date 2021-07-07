Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 157.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $93,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $2,056,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $1,753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 58.3% in the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $569,511. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

CDAY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.70. 1,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,529. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

