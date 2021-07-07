Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $97.53 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 311.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $97,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.65.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,299 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.