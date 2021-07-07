Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 61,831 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $91,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.46. 19,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

