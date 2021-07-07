Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221,222 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $89,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 118,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 55,980 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 567,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 141,591 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 956,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 904,658 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

RF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 112,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

