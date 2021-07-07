Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

