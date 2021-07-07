Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.
Great Western Bancorp Company Profile
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
