Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. 9,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.