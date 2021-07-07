Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Grifols by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

