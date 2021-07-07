Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 103,112 shares.The stock last traded at $108.01 and had previously closed at $105.87.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.
The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.95.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
