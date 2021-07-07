Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 103,112 shares.The stock last traded at $108.01 and had previously closed at $105.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.95.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

