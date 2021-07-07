Guardian Capital Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$38.00 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$21.05 and a twelve month high of C$39.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,553.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,200,553.87. Insiders acquired 289,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,069,895 over the last three months.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

