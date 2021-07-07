Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

