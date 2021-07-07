Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $19,560,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.