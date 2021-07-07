Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 35.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

