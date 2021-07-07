Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1,706.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

NYSE:HAE opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

