Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,995,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,679,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,535.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

HDALF stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

