Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.41. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 44,355 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

