Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

