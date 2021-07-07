Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.78 Per Share

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,779 ($36.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,632.78. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,339.17 ($30.56).

In related news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total value of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

