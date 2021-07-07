Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.64 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group stock opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.