Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.02 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

