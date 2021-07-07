Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 402 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,282,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,419,000 after buying an additional 59,593 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $127,559,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $500.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $502.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.