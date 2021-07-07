Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 558,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,520,000 after acquiring an additional 259,930 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

