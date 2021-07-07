Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 828,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
HBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
HBIO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
