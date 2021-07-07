Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 828,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

HBIO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

