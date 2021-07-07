Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,204 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.49% of Hasbro worth $64,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.