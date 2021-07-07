Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 1,919,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.