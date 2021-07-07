Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 1,628,020 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,020 shares during the quarter. Sonos comprises about 3.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $50,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,865. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,665 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

