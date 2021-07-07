Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,000. Adtalem Global Education accounts for about 0.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $6,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $6,009,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

